LPL Financial LLC Buys 7,102 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $21,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.69.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $207.58 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of -56.25, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.64.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

