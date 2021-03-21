Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.04 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,791 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,330 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 33,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.31.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

