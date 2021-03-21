Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total transaction of $86,301.05. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,063.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $459.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $163.44 and a 52-week high of $516.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $461.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.11.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

