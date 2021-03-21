Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.23 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $182.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $191.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.67.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.14.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

