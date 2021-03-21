Daniel L. Kempken Sells 2,400 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,400 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AOS opened at $67.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $68.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.