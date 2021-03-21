Gwen L. Shaneyfelt Sells 5,000 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $29.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $30.55.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.