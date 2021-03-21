Gwen L. Shaneyfelt Sells 5,000 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $29.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $30.55.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.
BEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
