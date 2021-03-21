Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $7.82 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Waters worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Waters by 20.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.83.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $268.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $299.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.30.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

