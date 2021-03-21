Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 11,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $724,660.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $3,769,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at $70,145,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

Shares of SF opened at $64.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.04. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

