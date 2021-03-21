Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.23% of EnerSys worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 16,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NYSE:ENS opened at $99.39 on Friday. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.96 and a 200 day moving average of $81.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

