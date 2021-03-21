Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 63.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 40.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,518 shares of company stock worth $10,651,406 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $125.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $134.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

