Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Pool worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pool by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,345,000 after purchasing an additional 133,509 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pool by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pool by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,686,000 after buying an additional 204,633 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pool by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,342,000 after buying an additional 99,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its position in Pool by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 424,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,983,000 after buying an additional 65,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $340.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $401.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.57.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

