The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 633,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,172 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $29,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in I-Mab in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in I-Mab by 4,023.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in I-Mab in the third quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab in the third quarter valued at about $744,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $65.94. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IMAB shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on I-Mab from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

