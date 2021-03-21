Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Trex were worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Trex by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Trex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Trex by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.57. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.28.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

