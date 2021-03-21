Reviewing First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) and Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) and Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Republic Bank and Itaú Corpbanca, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 2 8 5 1 2.31 Itaú Corpbanca 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Republic Bank currently has a consensus price target of $134.60, suggesting a potential downside of 20.32%. Given First Republic Bank’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Republic Bank is more favorable than Itaú Corpbanca.

Volatility and Risk

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itaú Corpbanca has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Republic Bank and Itaú Corpbanca’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $4.16 billion 7.00 $930.33 million $5.81 29.08 Itaú Corpbanca $2.82 billion 0.71 $177.89 million N/A N/A

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Itaú Corpbanca.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Itaú Corpbanca shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Itaú Corpbanca pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. First Republic Bank pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Republic Bank has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and Itaú Corpbanca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 22.95% 10.96% 0.81% Itaú Corpbanca -35.23% 1.63% 0.14%

Summary

First Republic Bank beats Itaú Corpbanca on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products that comprise residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, multifamily loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, business loans, construction loans, and smaller loans and lines of credit to businesses and individuals. The company's loans are secured by single family residences, multifamily buildings, and commercial real estate properties. In addition, it provides wealth management services, which include various investment strategies and products, online investment management services, trust and custody services, online brokerage, financial and estate planning, and access to alternative investments, as well as investing, insurance, and foreign exchange services; and treasury services. Additionally, the company offers online and mobile banking services; student loan refinancing services; and ATM and debit cards. As of December 31, 2019, the company offered its services through 89 offices, including 78 licensed deposit-taking offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach, and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Jackson; and Wyoming, as well as 11 offices that provided lending, wealth management, and trust services. First Republic Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Itaú Corpbanca

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; treasury and asset management services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 194 branch offices in Chile and New York, which includes 139 branches operating as ItaÃº and 54 branches operating as Banco Condell, as well as representative offices in Madrid and Spain. ItaÃº Corpbanca was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

