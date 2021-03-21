The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $30.52 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,410,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,242 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.26% of CenterPoint Energy worth $30,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 45,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

