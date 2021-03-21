Eaton Vance Management Sells 333 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.85.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBAC stock opened at $266.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,773.68 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

