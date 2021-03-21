Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $824,000 Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,177,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after buying an additional 1,410,385 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,952,000 after buying an additional 1,326,576 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,446,000 after buying an additional 1,187,986 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 237,405 shares of company stock valued at $12,060,075. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

