Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in MasTec by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in MasTec by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 141,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MasTec news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,843,034. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MTZ opened at $92.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $99.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. Citigroup upped their target price on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

