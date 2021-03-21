Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells 5,616 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $628,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $106.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.92. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $137.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 368.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 121,751 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 12.9% during the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 87,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.77.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

