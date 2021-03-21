Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells 5,616 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $628,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ AMBA opened at $106.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.92. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $137.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 1.49.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.77.
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
