HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HelloFresh from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of HLFFF stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average is $66.57. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $92.77.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

