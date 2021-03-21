Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 80,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 92,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 64,181 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,401 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.95%.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

