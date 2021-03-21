Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes $63,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after buying an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after buying an additional 1,160,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,703,835,000 after buying an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,191,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $90.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.30 and its 200-day moving average is $93.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,909 shares of company stock worth $1,424,954. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

