663 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Prudential Financial by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,454,000 after purchasing an additional 978,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,120,000 after purchasing an additional 352,374 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Prudential Financial by 272.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 316,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,120,000 after purchasing an additional 231,805 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.62.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $91.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.77 and its 200 day moving average is $76.04. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

