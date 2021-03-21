Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $69,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $106.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day moving average of $86.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $112.73.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.74.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

