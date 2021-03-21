Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys New Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

BTT opened at $25.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.