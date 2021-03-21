The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,896 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 18,088 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Xilinx worth $35,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 15.9% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,514,000 after purchasing an additional 367,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,653 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $178,001,000 after purchasing an additional 63,815 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,652,040 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $172,209,000 after purchasing an additional 38,565 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 17.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $158,057,000 after purchasing an additional 228,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $122.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.10.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XLNX. Cowen raised their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

