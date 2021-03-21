The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 355,882 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,440,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 355,882 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.42% of B2Gold worth $31,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snow Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 2,036,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after buying an additional 585,573 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 24.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,799,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,646,000 after buying an additional 1,122,286 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,933,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,595,000 after buying an additional 120,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTG. Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

