The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 54,662 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 132.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,662 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $34,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

EPAM stock opened at $379.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.66. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $402.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $433,812.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,456.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,871 shares of company stock worth $4,318,065. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

