Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 250 iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SOXX opened at $409.76 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $174.31 and a 52-week high of $443.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.64.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.