Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,708 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Newmark Group worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 132.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 54,937 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 24,911 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 214,909 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMRK opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NMRK. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

