M William Howard, Jr. Sells 5,580 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Stock

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NJR stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $42.57.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NJR. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

