Ardent Leisure Group Limited (ASX:ALG) Insider Buys A$200,736.90 in Stock

Ardent Leisure Group Limited (ASX:ALG) insider Carl Richmond acquired 251,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.80 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of A$200,736.90 ($143,383.50).

Carl Richmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Carl Richmond acquired 190,000 shares of Ardent Leisure Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$122,360.00 ($87,400.00).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.50.

Ardent Leisure Group Limited invests in and operates leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia and the United States. The company operates in Main Event and Theme Parks segments. It operates 43 main event sites in Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Kansas, Florida, Tennessee, Maryland, Delaware, Colorado, and Louisiana, as well as Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

