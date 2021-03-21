Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells 3,006 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) insider Georges Antoun sold 3,006 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $240,389.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,319.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FSLR opened at $79.97 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.68.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 112,562 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Solar by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $287,182,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.65.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.