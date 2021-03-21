Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,047 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.35% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 5,334.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.24.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.45 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

FFBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

