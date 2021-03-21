Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $17,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Raymond James by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,286,000 after buying an additional 103,740 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at $240,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after purchasing an additional 591,090 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 43.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.09.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $119.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $124.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $1,179,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,147.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $22,377,585.78. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,213 shares of company stock worth $26,077,638. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

