Eaton Vance Management Purchases 3,732 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 26,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 319,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,856,000 after purchasing an additional 45,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $133.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

