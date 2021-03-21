Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,521 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.13% of Maximus worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Maximus by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Maximus by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 545,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,910,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMS stock opened at $86.29 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.70.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

