Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,342 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The Timken were worth $18,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Timken by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in The Timken by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TKR opened at $84.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $87.92.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,813.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199. 11.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

