Credit Suisse AG Purchases 115,095 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 115,095 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $22,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Donaldson by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,211,000 after purchasing an additional 750,072 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Donaldson by 480.7% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,668,000 after purchasing an additional 554,300 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,972,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Donaldson by 64.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 347,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,880,000 after purchasing an additional 273,785 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.80. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

