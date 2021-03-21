Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 154,028 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Arch Capital Group worth $22,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 715.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,735,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,886 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,441.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,206,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,442 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,274,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,847,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,037,000 after buying an additional 1,002,269 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,099,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,944,000 after buying an additional 819,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.34. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

