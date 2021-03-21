Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,101 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Nordson worth $19,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 378.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 531,379 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 83,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,645,000 after purchasing an additional 62,196 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 867,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255 in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $202.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.37. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.80.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

