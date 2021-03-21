Credit Suisse AG Has $21.22 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 45,247 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Darden Restaurants worth $21,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $139.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.64. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $147.93.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.77.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,455 shares of company stock worth $13,205,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

