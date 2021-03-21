Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 779.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 963.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.50.

TYL opened at $420.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.32, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.80 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at $37,760,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

