Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after buying an additional 1,403,526 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Cloudflare by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,084 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in Cloudflare by 20.7% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,272,000 after purchasing an additional 205,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90,537 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NET opened at $71.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of -183.82 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $9,912,965.44. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $3,821,485.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 643,852 shares of company stock worth $51,288,004. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

