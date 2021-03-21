Cibc World Markets Corp Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after acquiring an additional 808,123 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,859,000 after acquiring an additional 553,642 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,547,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,908,000 after acquiring an additional 382,831 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $72.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.59.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

