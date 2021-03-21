Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.90.

IBTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of IBTX opened at $78.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.24.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP Michael B. Hobbs sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,482. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $48,418.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,736 shares of company stock valued at $19,173,025 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,633,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,769,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,687,000 after purchasing an additional 327,744 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $17,232,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,645,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 77,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

