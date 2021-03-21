Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 179,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.06% of Change Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $4,413,000. Steel Canyon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $2,671,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $7,371,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHNG. William Blair downgraded Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.39.

CHNG opened at $22.75 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

