Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Decreased by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,681 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.0% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 79.7% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.4% in the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 163,725 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 49,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,542 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Argus upped their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $230.35 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.21 and its 200-day moving average is $220.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

