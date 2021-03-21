Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magnite’s earnings. Magnite posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnite will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magnite.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 20,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $945,673.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,977,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,486,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,300. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnite stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74. Magnite has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.08 and a beta of 2.45.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

