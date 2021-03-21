Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $204.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -88.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.66. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.